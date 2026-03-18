Are Shraddha Kapoor, Rahul Mody planning a romantic wedding in Udaipur? Here's what we know

Shraddha Kapoor’s beauty, kind nature, acting prowess, and sweet smile made many her die-hard fans. But when she made her relationship with writer Rahul Mody Insta-official, many hearts were broken. However, many elated admirers wanted them to get married soon. Hence, Tejaswini Kolhapure was asked if wedding bells are ringing for the lovers. But it seems like the model and actress is not aware of any such thing happening at the Kapoor house, as of now.

Tejaswini Kolhapure reacts to Shraddha Kapoor- Rahul Mody’s wedding rumors

Rahul Mody and Shraddha Kapoor quickly became the internet’s favourite couple. And since multiple celebs have already tied the knot this year, fans are also expecting them to get into wedlock soon. During an interview with The Free Press Journal, Shraddha Kapoor’s maternal aunt opened up about their alleged impending wedding. The senior theatre actress smilingly said, “Really, I don't know about it. I have no idea about it.”

This isn’t the first time someone from the family has opened up about the wedding of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress. Earlier, a social media post suggested the actress was planning a heritage-style, romantic ceremony in Udaipur. After her brother, Siddhanth Kapoor, came across the post, he took to the comments section and penned, “Yeh toh mere liye bhi News hai (this is news for me too).”

Shraddha Kapoor- Rahul Mody’s relationship

Back in 2024, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and broke the internet by dropping a selfie with beau Rahul Mody. With her caption “Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar”, she made an official announcement of their relationship. Later, the Stree actress was spotted wearing an “R” pendant, adding fuel to the fire.

Since then, the couple has been spotted together at multiple public events. They also posted different sets of pictures from their vacation together, but eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the similarities, claiming they were vacationing together. On the work front, Shraddha will be next seen with Randeep Hooda in Laxman Utekar's Eetha.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on celebrity weddings.

ALSO READ: Is Shraddha Kapoor planning a ‘heritage-style’ wedding with Rahul Mody in Udaipur? Brother Siddhant Kapoor REACTS