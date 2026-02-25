Arijit Singh issues clarification on tracks being released after announcing retirement: “So many unfinished songs…”

Arijit Singh has entertained the audience with his soulful voice for years. Hence, when he announced his retirement from playback singing, the music industry and his fans were left heartbroken. But days after his retirement, his new tracks are being released. Hence, to address the confusion around his decision, the singer took to social media and stated that there are many unfinished songs that will be released this year and some in 2027 too.

Arijit Singh reveals why songs are being released after announcing retirement

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Arijit Singh penned a note clarifying why his songs are being released even though he has taken a step back from playback singing. The singer started his message by expressing his love and admiration for his followers and admirers who have been kind to him “in this ruthless world.”

He went on to explain that even though he has stopped taking new singing assignments, there is a long list of pending songs that he needs to deliver. Singh divulged, “I will have to complete a lot of songs. Don’t involve into explaining people, How many times will you? there are so many Unfinished songs, they are gonna keep releasing until done. May be through this whole year. may be it will touch next year too.” (sic)

Arijit concluded his statement by issuing advice to fans. “Be peaceful. Try to get out of this platform. Remove spike proteins from your body, leave 5g, Read love meditate.”

Check out Arijit Singh’s post:

Arijit’s exit from playback singing opens doors to many possible ventures, which he is excited to explore. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the musician is set to take on filmmaking and explore producing fresh stories. His debut Hindi project will star Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter, Shora, and Arijit’s son in lead roles.

Backed by Singh and his wife, Koel Singh, along with Mahavir Jain, the jungle adventure movie will also feature Nawazuddin’s cameo appearance. Koel and Arijit have also co-written the film's script, which will be screened at several film festivals before its pan-India release. Moreover, veteran actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya is also part of the cast.

