“Arijit Singh was tired of singing same thing”: Anurag Kashyap says there’s more to him, he's also a filmmaker

Arijit Singh is one of the most-loved singers of the country who helped fans through love and heartbreak with his soulful music. But on January 27, 2026, the ace singer sent shockwaves in the industry when he announced his retirement from playback singing. Reflecting on Singh’s decision, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap says he was tired of singing the same thing again and again. Read on!

Anurag Kashyap reacts to Arijit Singh’s retirement

Kennedy filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently spoke about Arijit Singh’s decision to step away from playback singing. While talking to Tried & Refused Productions, the actor-director stated that he announced his retirement because “he was tired of singing the same thing again and again.”

Anurag said that playback isn’t the only thing Singh has been doing. The singer recently debuted as a music composer with Sanya Malhotra’s film, Pagglait. He is also a filmmaker, takes care of his entire town, and is a very private person. “There’s more to Arijit Singh than just heartbreak songs. Vo bahot kuch karna chahta hai (He wants to do a lot of things)," added the Bombay Velvet director.

In the same interview, Kashyap spoke about the pressures that singers face in the industry. According to him, when the musicians are given the freedom and time, they will come out with something else. “But if you restrict them by saying that the song must be a hit, every musician gets bound,” he exclaimed.

Talking about Arijit Singh’s retirement, the ace singer took to his social media and made the official announcement. In his post, the singer who has lent his voice to movies like Ikkis, Border 2, O’Romeo, and more expressed, “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners.”

He further added, “I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.” Apart from Bollywood, Singh also worked in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, and many other languages.

