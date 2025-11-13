Arjun Kapoor calls weight loss ‘mental battle’, says Ishaqzaade debut made him ‘run away from pain’ of losing mom

Arjun Kapoor made his Bollywood acting debut with the Hindi film Ishaqzaade. Starring Parineeti Chopra, Gauahar Khan, and Anil Rastogi, the Habib Faisal directorial marked his entry into the entertainment industry, but back home, the actor’s mom had passed away just under 2 months ago. He was reeling from the massive loss. Speaking about the contradictory feelings in his mind, the star shared how he in the moment, he became a star overnight, but was only running away from pain, in reality.

Arjun Kapoor reflects on his acting debut and the passing of his mother

Speaking at the FICCI Young Leaders Summit in Mumbai, Arjun Kapoor shared how the two major events in his life came about, as reported by Free Press Journal. “My mother passed away in March 2012, and my film released 45 days later. I was mourning and celebrating at the same time. I became a star overnight, but I was only running away from my pain.”

The 40-year-old actor revealed his struggle with weight loss and how tough it was, especially with the loss of his mother. ““Losing 50 kilos took me four years. It was as much a mental battle as a physical one. I was lucky to have my mother’s support, but many people don’t have that kind of emotional or financial backing,” he shared with the audience.

“When you lose your backbone at 25, what can the world do to you? I’ve faced enough to know I can take on anything,” said the actor, about powering through his difficult times and persevering despite challenges. He also recommended seeking therapy and wanting to let go of the stigma around it, adding how it makes you stronger.

Last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi earlier this year, Arjun Kapoor has found success with projects like 2 States. He initially started out as an assistant director on films like Kal Ho Naa Ho and then moved to producer roles, and finally to acting.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor responds to Janhvi Kapoor calling him ‘therapist’ of all Kapoor sisters: ‘Maturity hai toh thoda naap tol ke...'