What is the age difference between Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades? Dhurandhar actor confirms engagement to longtime partner

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has confirmed his engagement to longtime partner Gabriella Demetriades, putting an end to years of speculation around their relationship. The announcement came during a recent episode of Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast, where a casual conversation about love and marriage led to the big reveal. As soon as the news broke, fans became curious about one detail in particular, the age difference between the Dhurandhar actor and his fiancée.

Arjun Rampal was born on November 26, 1972, while Gabriella Demetriades was born in 1987. This means there is a 15-year age gap between the couple. Despite the difference, Rampal and Gabriella have often spoken about how their bond has only strengthened over time. They have been together since 2018 and are parents to two sons.

The engagement news surfaced unexpectedly during Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast. While discussing relationships and parenting, Gabriella spoke openly about love, saying, “Love comes with conditions. If the person behaves in a certain way, they get my approval or love. But when you have a child, you can’t do that, right?”

She added with honesty, “It’s not like I am going after him because he is really hot, or I hope he didn’t say that about me.” Responding with humor, Arjun Rampal said, “I after her because she was hot. Then I realized there’s a little more to it than just the hotness.”

The moment that surprised many came when Gabriella said, “We are not married now, but who knows?” Rampal quickly added, “We are engaged,” leaving Rhea visibly shocked. The podcast caption later read, “Congratulations to the coolest couple in town @gabriellademetriades @rampal72.”

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have largely kept their relationship private, even though they often attend events together and share glimpses of their life on Instagram. Their first son, Arik, was born in 2019, and their second son, Arav, was born in 2023. Gabriella, a South African model, actress, and fashion designer, has previously spoken about balancing motherhood with her creative work.

Before dating Gabriella, Arjun Rampal was married to former supermodel and entrepreneur Mehr Jesia. The couple married in 1998 and divorced in 2019 after announcing their separation in 2018. They share two daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal, and continue to co-parent amicably.

As Arjun Rampal enjoys the theatrical success of Dhurandhar, fans are now wondering whether wedding bells are next for the newly engaged couple. For now, the actor and Gabriella Demetriades seem content celebrating their journey together.

