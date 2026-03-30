Arjun Rampal grooves with Riteish Deshmukh to Dhurandhar’s Fa9la at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2026; Plays cricket with Brett Lee

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026, held on March 25, was buzzing with energy right from the start. This fifth edition of PSSI once again proved why it has become one of the most loved award nights in Bollywood. It’s a perfect blend of glamour, fun, and unexpected entertainment. While many stars shone on the red carpet, the real highlights came from the lively performances and surprises on stage that kept the audience hooked throughout the evening.

The night belonged to Dhurandhar in a big way. The Ranveer Singh starrer, directed by Aditya Dhar, emerged as the biggest winner of the event, bagging multiple awards including Best Film, Best Action, and several other technical categories. Adding to the celebrations, Arjun Rampal shared the award for Best Supporting Actor with his Dhurandhar co-actor Akshaye Khanna, for his menacing role of Major Iqbal. When Arjun came on stage to accept the trophy, the energy went up several notches. What followed next was pure entertainment.

Arjun Rampal and his Housefull co-star Riteish Deshmukh took the stage and danced energetically to the viral song Fa9la from Dhurandhar. Their killer moves and chemistry had everyone cheering loudly. The duo recreated the famous hook step with full swag, turning the award night into a mini concert.

That wasn’t all, as the two friends then surprised the crowd by turning the stage into a cricket pitch! Arjun picked up the bat and played a fun, quick cricket session with former Aussie speedster and the global ambassador of Danube, Brett Lee. Brett bowled while Riteish Deshmukh stood behind the stumps as keeper. The light-hearted moment brought laughter and applause from the entire house.

These fun, unscripted moments are what make the Pinkvilla awards so special. Arjun and Riteish’s playful bonding, combined with Dhurandhar’s big wins, added a refreshing dose of joy to the glamorous night. Fans are still sharing the videos online, calling it one of the most entertaining segments of the evening.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Complete list of winners ft. Kiara Advani, Ajay Devgn, Kriti Sanon, Kajol, Akshay Kumar and more