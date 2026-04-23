Arjun Rampal, Khushi Kapoor, Orry and others steal the show at a recent party; Watch

Amidst the recent success of Dhurandhar, actor Arjun Rampal was seen enjoying at a vacation. Orry took viewers behind-the-scenes to another one of his fun escapades. In a latest update, seemingly from a birthday celebration involving his friends and acquaintances in the industry, the socialite was seen having a gala time. Among the many people spotted in the video, some notable appearances were Arjun Rampal, who stepped out with his wife Gabriella Demetriades, Khushi Kapoor, and Nirvaan Khan, among others.

Dhurandhar star Arjun Rampal parties with Orry, Gabriella, Khushi Kapoor and more

Over the background music of Knock Knock by KR$NA and PHENOM, Orhan Awatramani was seen heading out and capturing fun moments with his friends. Seen enjoying with him are actors Arjun Rampal and Khushi Kapoor. From a new rabbit friend to a lavish stay at a villa, the bunch’s pool party, and then hitting a trendy club, this outing seems to be right from a Gen Z kid’s dream vacation.

The group could be seen enjoying to the fullest with a late-night pani puri session, celebrating Yogesh’s birthday, and more unending food escapade moments. Taking to his Instagram account, Orry shared the cheeky reel capturing their day out with the words “Wondering why no one thinks we’re going through a hard time. Us during the hard time: ” added to the video. He captioned the post with, “Life when you start recording like” and mentioned his friend. He further tagged about 12 people in the clip and shared it to his 2.4 million Instagram followers.

Check out the video below:

Orry is a social media influencer and socialite known for his knack for funny remarks and partying with Bollywood celebrities.

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