Aruna Irani recalls career setback when Mehmood lied about their marriage: "Not marrying him was a blessing"

(Trigger Warning: This article contains references to exploitation)



Aruna Irani is today a known face in the entertainment industry. But when she decided to step into the acting realm, she had to knock on every possible door to get any kind of work to pay her bills. At that time, she met Mehmood, who helped her get a much-deserved break. However, the veteran actress alleges she was exploited by the legendary comedian.

Aruna Irani says Mehmood exploited her

Aruna Irani is a positive and happy-go-lucky woman who takes life as it comes. While she comes across as a carefree bird, there was a time in her life when all she wanted was to make money and support her family. During the inception of her career, she met with ace Bollywood actor and comedian Mehmood, who helped her, a struggling newcomer, get work in the film industry.

However, during an interview with Zoom, the Suhaag actress revealed that the relationship sustained for a while because she was burdened by his favors. “Vo relationship ek alag tareeke se ban gayi. Main ehsaan ke neeche dabi hui thina (That relationship bloomed because I was indebted to him),” the actress expressed, adding that before him, she had never seen a man in her life.

Aruna Irani on career setback

After working with the Padosan actor and with his support, she finally started getting work. As she got busy with work commitments, she realized that she was exploited by the late actor. “Mujhe lagne laga Mehmood sahab mujhe openly exploit kar rahe hai. (I felt that Mehmood was openly exploiting me),” she divulged.

Having said that, the veteran actress doesn’t want to put the entire blame on him, as she also started her association with him when she was in dire need of help and support. However, during their relationship, he promised to get married to her. But now she thinks “mere naseeb achhe the (I was lucky)” to have not married him. In fact, Mehmood would tell people that they were already in wedlock.

This added to her misery as no one gave her work. People thought that if they had a child, their movies would get stalled. “That’s why I had a lot of setbacks,” she opined. But when this story ended, and she started working outside, people found out that there was no truth to the rumors. This brought all the focus from her personal life to her professional life.



