Aryan Khan turns groom's shoe stealing into wedding chaos, wins after playful face-off; Video

It seems like Aryan Khan had a fun time at one of his friends' weddings. The 28-year-old recently marked his presence at his friend's wedding and wholeheartedly participated in the game of joota churai. What's more interesting is that Aryan turned the 'rasm' into a full-blown war, and hence, the clip is going viral on the internet. While the filmmaker almost falls while taking off the shoe, he didn't let others take it.

Zesst Events, the wedding planners, posted a video on their official Instagram handle, giving a sneak peek into the marriage of Rhea Nadkarni and Maahir Mehta. Disclosing that Maahir is Aryan’s best friend, the planners wrote, "When the Groom’s best friend is the BA****S of Bollywood. Between sneaky steals, dramatic negotiations, and laughter echoing through every corner, this wasn’t just joota churai, it was a total dhamaal." On the other hand, the text on the video reads, "Joota churai turned into a full-blown mini war!"

In the video, Aryan can be seen dressed casually. With jeans, a T-shirt, and a brown jacket, he looked effortlessly handsome. He was holding the groom’s shoe in his hands and walking around with it. When guests from the bride's side tried to steal the shoes from him, he didn’t let them. Although he almost fell and the game turned into a mini war, Aryan kept the shoe holding. In another part of the video, the young filmmaker ran away with it.

Well, the wedding took place somewhere around early April, but the clip is going viral now. Reacting to the same, one of the users wrote, "‘Joote do paise lo’ type lagra bhai." Another one commented, "I can really watch a full series also on this."

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: FACT CHECK: Akshay Kumar is NOT doing Rana Daggubati’s next with Karan Johar; Spokesperson confirms