Asha Bhosle Funeral: Ranveer Singh pays tribute to the legend, Vicky Kaushal extends condolences to singer's family

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death, which could be triggering to some.

The entertainment industry and the fans of Asha Bhosle are mourning the demise of the singing legend. On March 12, 2026, she passed away at a Mumbai hospital due to multiple organ failure. Today, March 13, 2026, she will be cremated. Before her last rites were performed, Ranveer Singh arrived to pay his last respects to her. He was joined by Jackie Shroff.

Celebs arrive to pay last respects to Asha Bhosle

Ranveer Singh arrived at the late Asha Bhosle’s Mumbai residence to see her, one last time, and pay his respects to the legendary singer. He could be seen getting teary-eyed as he got a glimpse of Asha Tai. Bowing in front of her mortal remains, the Dhurandhar star returned home. Earlier, he had mourned the loss of the singing sensation by sharing a selfie with her and mentioning that she is “irreplaceable, incomparable.”

Vicky Kaushal also marked his presence at Asha Ji's funeral. He was seen offering condolences to her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle.

Soon after, veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff also came to meet his Tai. As customary, he brought a small sapling in honor of the singer and placed it next to her glass-covered mortal remains. After praying to her, Shroff went to meet the grieving family of the deceased. On April 12, Jackie shared a picture in which he was seeking the blessings of the 92-year-old artist. “Aaiee is too deeply embedded in me, I will never feel she is not around. Always Immortal for me,” Shroff penned for his Aai.

Amitabh Bachchan expressed sorrow and grief after the passing away of Asha Bhosle. In his blog, Big B wrote, “An entire era… an incredible… a phenomenal, astounding, prodigious, presence … lost yesterday .. the iconic, legendary Asha Bhosle ji, has left us. In immense grief. Her versatility in giving life to every song she gave voice to .. gone to the heavens .. and has left us an entire encyclopaedia of eternal music. The body has left us .. but her soul shall remain forever with us. Her voice - the soul, shall ever be immortalised. In immense grief.”

Aamir Khan also offered condolences to the family at the funeral. Celebs like Udit Narayan, Mohammad Siraj, and Helen got emotional at Asha Bhosle's last rites.

The legend's funeral rites will begin soon.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Tearful goodbye to Asha Bhosle as the nation salutes her legacy, celebs arrive to pay last respect