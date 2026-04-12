Melody Queen Asha Bhosle passes away at 92, funeral to take place on Monday

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, widely regarded as one of the greatest voices in Indian music, has passed away at the age of 92 on April 12. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday, April 11, 2026, after experiencing cardiac and respiratory issues. According to several online reports, she had been unwell for several months and was taken to the hospital in a critical condition, where she was placed in the ICU. Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news on Sunday afternoon. Her last rites will be conducted on Monday, April 13, 2026.

Born into legendary Mangeshkar household

A towering figure in Indian cinema, Asha Bhosle’s extraordinary career spanned decades, earning her immense popularity and critical acclaim. Born in 1933 into the illustrious Mangeshkar family, she began singing professionally at just nine years old. By the 1950s, she had established herself in Bollywood and went on to become one of the most sought-after playback singers for leading composers.

Known for her versatility, Asha initially became famous for lively cabaret and dance numbers but later expanded her repertoire to include a wide range of genres. Her work in Umrao Jaan showcased her mastery over ghazals, earning her a National Award for “Dil Cheez Kya Hai.” She won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer seven times and received two National Film Award honours, including for “Mera Kuch Saamaan” from Ijaazat.

Survived by family

In her later years, she remained surrounded by her immediate family, especially her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, who was a constant companion. Asha Bhosle leaves behind an unmatched musical legacy that shaped generations of Indian music and continues to inspire artists across the world. The veteran singer is survived by her son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.