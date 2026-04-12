Asha Bhosle Passes Away at 92: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Kajol, Jr NTR, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra pay tribute

One of India’s most cherished playback singers, Asha Bhosle, has passed away at the age of 92. The legendary vocalist breathed her last on Sunday, April 12, 2026, after being admitted to Breach Candy Hospital. Her passing marks the end of an extraordinary era in Indian music. Known for her unmatched versatility, distinctive voice, and effortless charm, she transformed playback singing across generations. Even in her later years, she remained active and spirited, appearing on shows like Indian Idol and delivering a live performance in Dubai at the age of 91, proving that her passion for music remained undiminished.

Members of the film fraternity took to social media to express their grief, remembering her as a cultural icon whose voice defined countless classics. Tributes poured in from celebrities, who extended heartfelt condolences to her family. PM Narendra Modi mourned the singer's demise. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance. I’ll always cherish the interactions I’ve had with her. My condolences to her family, admirers and music lovers. She will continue to inspire generations and her songs will forever echo in people’s lives (sic)," PM Modi wrote on X.

Akshay Kumar paid tribute to Asha Bhosle. He tweeted, "No words can convey the loss I feel at Asha Bhosle ji’s demise. Unki surily awaaz hamesha hamesha ke liye amar rahegi. Om Shanti." Kajol, Karan Johar, Vivek Oberoi and more have paid tributes to the legend.

Hema Malini also penned tribute to the singer. She posted on Instagram, "Asha Tai no more! I just can’t believe how some one so full of life, she who lent so much vivacity and character to her songs has left us grieving. It is especially hard for me as I have an emotional connect with Asha ji - she has made many of my songs so popular with her unique voice and style. I had a very special relationship with both Lata ji and Asha ji who have contributed in no small measure to my rise in the film industry. It is a huge loss for Maharashtra and for the whole of India that can never be compensated or replaced ever!"

Asha Bhosle's funeral to be held on Monday

Talking to the media, her son Anand Bhosle said, "Meri mataji Shrimati Asha Bhosle ka aaj nidhan ho chuka hai. Kal subah 11 baje wo jahan rehti thi, Casa Grande, Lower Parel, wahan par jinko antim darshan lene hai...aap wahan aaiye aur 4 baje kal Shivaji Park me inka antim sanskar hoga. (My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park).”

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