Asha Bhosle Demise: Doctor reveals legendary singer's cause of death

Trigger Warning: This article mentions someone’s death, which could be triggering to some.

Asha Bhosle was one of those artists who ruled the industry ever since they stepped in. Her passing away not just feels like a personal loss, but it is indeed the end of an era. While talking to the media, her doctor revealed that Asha ji died due to multi-organ failure. Read on!

What happened to Asha Bhosle?

On March 12, 2026, the heartbreaking news of Asha Bhosle’s demise broke, moving many ardent fans to tears. The legend's demise came as a shock since she was recently seen at Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding, in Mumbai. Sharing the reason that led to the demise of the singer, Dr. Pratit Samdani told PTI, “It is very sad that Asha Bhosle ji has passed away today. She had medical complications and suffered multi-organ failure, which led to her demise.”

According to reports, the 92-year-old was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening (March 11, 2026), due to chest infection and exhaustion. Earlier, the late artist’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, took to her Instagram handle and revealed that her grandmother was undergoing treatment.

Sharing a picture with her dadi, Zanai expressed, “My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively.”

Take a look at her post:

The news of Asha ji’s demise was confirmed by her son, Anand Bhosle. While addressing the media, he said, “Meri mataji Shrimati Asha Bhosle ka aaj nidhan ho chuka hai. Kal subah 11 baje wo jahan rehti thi, Casa Grande, Lower Parel, wahan par jinko antim darshan lene hai...aap wahan aaiye aur 4 baje kal Shivaji Park me inka antim sanskar hoga. (My mother, Asha Bhosle, passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at her home Casa Grande, Lower Parel. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park).”

As of now, AR Rahman has reached Asha ji’s Mumbai home to pay his last respects to the deceased, who will be cremated today with full state honours.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Asha Bhosle Passes Away: Legendary singer to be cremated with state honors, AR Rahman arrives to pay final respect