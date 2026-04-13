Asha Bhosle Passes Away: Legendary singer to be cremated with state honors, AR Rahman arrives to pay final respect

Trigger Warning: This article mentions someone’s death, which could be triggering to some.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle mesmerised the world with her soulful voice and sweet smile. But sadly, she departed for her heavenly abode on April 12, 2026, at the age of 92. As announced by her family, her last rites will be performed at 4 pm today (April 13, 2026). Since she will be cremated with full state honors, the Mumbai Police has arrived at her Mumbai home, Casa Grande. Celebs like AR Rahman are also heading towards her residence to pay their final tributes to the singer.

Asha Bhosle to be cremated with state honors

The demise of 92-year-old Asha Bhosle sent shockwaves to her fans and the entire entertainment industry. Today, her last rites will be held at Shivaji Park. But before that, she will be offered state honors by the Mumbai Police. Hence, the cops have reached her Mumbai homes, and the preparations are in full swing.

Earlier this morning, musician AR Rahman was spotted arriving at Asha ji’s home to attend her funeral and pay his last respects to the icon.

After the demise of his mother at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the sad news to the media. He also shared details about her last rites and asked fans not to crowd at the cremation ground.

Talking to the media, Anand said, “Meri mataji Shrimati Asha Bhosle ka aaj nidhan ho chuka hai. Kal subah 11 baje wo jahan rehti thi, Casa Grande, Lower Parel, wahan par jinko antim darshan lene hai...aap wahan aaiye aur 4 baje kal Shivaji Park me inka antim sanskar hoga. (My mother, Asha Bhosle, passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at her home, Casa Grande, Lower Parel. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park).

The singer was admitted to the hospital a day before due to chest infection. However, she passed away due to multiple organ failure.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Asha Bhosle Passes Away: Son Anand Bhosle confirms last rites to be held at Shivaji Park on April 13