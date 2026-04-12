Asha Bhosle Passes Away: Son Anand Bhosle confirms last rites to be held at Shivaji Park on April 13

Asha Bhosle took her last breath on April 12, 2026, at the age of 92. The legendary Indian singer was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital a day before due to cardiac arrest. Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the irreparable loss and shared details of her last rites.

Talking to the media, Anand said, "Meri mataji Shrimati Asha Bhosle ka aaj nidhan ho chuka hai. Kal subah 11 baje wo jahan rehti thi, Casa Grande, Lower Parel, wahan par jinko antim darshan lene hai...aap wahan aaiye aur 4 baje kal Shivaji Park me inka antim sanskar hoga. (My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park).”

Fans and industry well wishers started paying their tributes on social media soon after the unfortunate news came out. Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Neetu Kapoor, Jr NTR, Karan Johar, Hema Malini, Vivek Oberoi, Shankar Mahadevan, are among the few celebs who mourned the big loss.

For the unversed, Asha Bhosle was a popular Indian playback singer. Her career spanned over eight decades, during which she recorded for films and albums in multiple Indian languages. Her contribution to Indian music will be remembered for years.

She is best known for singing tracks like O Haseena Zulfonwali Jane Jahan, Hungama Ho Gaya, Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, Mera Kuchh Saamaan, O Mere Sona Re, and many more. Asha Bhosle's illustrious work includes film music, pop, ghazals, bhajans, traditional Indian classical music, folk songs, and qawwalis. Apart from Hindi, she has sung songs in over 20 Indian and foreign languages.

Talking about her personal life, she was initially married to Ganpatrao Bhosle, with whom she had three children. However, after a few years of marriage and reported mistreatment at her in-laws’ home, the couple separated. Later, the singer married musician RD Burman in 1980, which was the second marriage for both of them.

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