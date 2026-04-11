Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai reveals veteran star is hospitalized due to 'extreme exhaustion and chest infection'

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle recently made headlines after reports surfaced that she had suffered a heart attack. Now, her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, has confirmed the hospitalization and assured everyone that she will soon share a positive update about her grandmother.

Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle drops update about singer’s health

Taking to her social media handle, Zanai Bhosle shared a picture of herself with her grandmother while providing an update. She wrote, “My grandmother, Asha Bhosle , has been admitted to the hospital due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. We request you to respect our privacy. Treatment is ongoing, and hopefully everything will be well. We shall update you with positive news.”

Several fans and well-wishers shared their thoughts and prayers in the comments, including veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who wrote, “Wishing her a quick recovery and sending you a big hug.”

Here’s the post:

For those unaware, Asha Bhosle was recently admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai. According to reports, the veteran singer had suffered a cardiac arrest and was said to be in critical condition at the time of admission.

While more details are yet to be revealed by the hospital authorities, a report shared a comment from her attending doctor. The physician said, “I can only confirm that she is admitted. I can’t give any other health update.” However, she did not disclose details about what caused the cardiac arrest.

Recent reports suggest that the singer is now stable and recovering. However, considering her age and condition, doctors are said to be closely monitoring her health.

Asha Bhosle is undoubtedly one of the most illustrious voices in Indian cinema, with a remarkable career that has made her a legend in the industry. With her bold, passionate, and vibrant singing style, the 92-year-old artist has carved a place for herself in the film industry, becoming an iconic symbol of Indian music.

Asha’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle , is also a singer and trained Kathak dancer. The 24-year-old is the daughter of Asha’s youngest son, Anand Bhosle. She also has a brother, Ranjai Bhosle.

Zanai has previously appeared in music videos and is gearing up to appear in the movie The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

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