Assi Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Taapsee Pannu in Anubhav Sinha’s courtroom drama

Taapsee Pannu’s hard-hitting courtroom drama, Assi, has finally been released in cinemas on February 20, 2026). The movie showcases the actress donning the black court to not just fight for justice but to pose a very important question: Where is society heading? Kani Kusruti’s character’s story forms the central theme of Anubhav Sinha’s courtroom drama. Earlier X (formerly Twitter) reviews of the film are in. So, if you’re thinking of watching Assi on the big screen, then consider reading them below.

Assi Twitter Reviews:

In his review of the film on the micro-blogging site, a user expressed, “Some performances entertain you, and some stay with you. #Taapsee in #Assi will stay with me for a long time.” Continuing with the emotion, another one penned, “Still processing what I watched. This story was needed. And #TaapseePannu is not just acting, she becomes the story. So intense, so raw! #Assi.”

Heaping praise on Pannu’s performance in the movie, a user opined, “She really said “let me remind you what I do best.” #TaapseePannu delivering one of her strongest performances in #Assi.” Sharing the impact of the film on the audience watching it in theatres, a user divulged, “The theatre was pindrop silent during so many scenes. That’s the impact #Assi is powerful and #Taapsee is the backbone of it.”

Another wrote, “Emotionally drained but in the best way possible. #Assi is such a hard-hitting film and #Taapsee is extraordinary in it.” According to a viewer, “If protagonist energy had a face, it would be #TaapseePannu in #Assi. Period.” Heaping praises, another admirer of Taapsee noted, “The confidence, the restraint, the breakdown scenes, she nailed every scene like she always does. #ASSI.”

In his long review, a movie buff stated that the film highlights a very serious issue involving crime, court proceedings, daily struggles, and trauma experienced by survivors, their families, and lawyers. “Whether you agree or not, it's a bold movie. It offers stories that reflect real life, not merely distract from it. You don’t have to agree with the film, just be open to listening,” the user added.

Check out the tweets:

While Taapsee Pannu is efficiently holding the narrative, actors like Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Kani Kusruti, and Revathy also gave impactful performances.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Toxic Teaser Out: Yash returns to teach ‘manners’ in Geetu Mohandas’s intoxicating fairy tale for grown-ups