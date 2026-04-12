Athiya Shetty slammed for sharing Lata Mangeshkar's picture while paying tribute to Asha Bhosle

As legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away today in Mumbai, the entertainment and music industry was left in shock. Celebs from across the industries paid their emotional tributes to the legendary singer. Among many such tributes, Athiya Shetty also mourned the irreparable loss; however, she ended up creating a major goof-up.

Athiya mistakenly posted a black-and-white picture of Lata Mangeshkar while offering condolences to Asha Bhosle. Though she deleted the Instagram story soon after realising her mistake, screenshots went viral on the internet in no time, with reactions ranging from criticism to trolling.

A social media user shared the screenshot on X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "It’s really sad to see how careless people can be on serious matters. Athiya Shetty shared a photo of Lata Mangeshkar ji while mourning Asha Bhosle ji is not just a small mistake; it shows a lack of attention. The least one can do is check before posting, especially in such moments. Just post a simple condolence message if your basic knowledge is zero." Another one remarked, "Koi itna bada gawar kaisa ho sakta hai? Yeh industry mein pale bade hain aur inko pata nahi Asha ji kaisi dikhti hain."

A third one wrote, "Athiya Shetty Is Beauty Without Brains She posted a story with photo of Late Lata Mangeshkar instead of Late Asha Bhosle. Nepo kids just want to be relevant somehow, without hardwork or struggle and that's why their movies flop and they make such blunders."

Athiya Shetty didn't issue any apology on the same. Instead, she later posted a fresh story with the correct picture of Asha Bhosle and offered her condolences.

For the unversed, Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92. She was undoubtedly one of the greatest Indian singers of all time. Spanning over eight decades of career, her contribution to the music industry cannot be measured.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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