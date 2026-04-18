Athiya Shetty shares UNSEEN glimpse at daughter Evaarah on KL Rahul's birthday: 'Love you so much'

Athiya Shetty is probably doing everything she can to make her husband, KL Rahul, feel special today. Well, its’ expected to her since today is the birthday of the Indian cricketer. One of the first things she did was to wish him with a special post on social media. The former Bollywood actress dropped a carousel of images which also features a glimpse of Rahul with their one-year-old daughter Evaarah. Take a look!

Athiya Shetty wishes KL Rahul with a special picture of their daughter Evaarah

Today (April 18, 2026), Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram handle and dropped five unseen pictures with her husband KL Rahul. She made a special post to wish her husband on his birthday. In the captions, she also expressed, “Happy birthday my person, love you so much.”

While her simple love note made fans swoon, the cute glimpse of their daughter Evaarah in the photo gallery made many excited. The third picture in the album features the cute little feet of their baby girl from when she was probably a newborn baby. It also shows Rahul sweetly holding his child’s feet, as if he is seeking blessings from her.

Check out the post:

The first picture in the carousel of images was probably from Athiya and Rahul’s wedding. It showcased the Hero debutant giving Rahul a tight, warm hug, both dressed in their wedding finery. The following monochrome image shows the duo staring into each other’s eyes.

There’s another image from the couple’s Mehendi ceremony where the cricketer is funnily teasing his bride-to-be while she is getting henna done. Lastly, Shetty flaunted the matching tattoos that they have. The subtle heart that they have inked in their fingers is like a testimony of their forever bond.

While Rahul is currently busy with the ongoing IPL 2026, Athiya is at home, enjoying her motherhood to the fullest. Athiya was part of Bollywood for nearly a decade before she called it quits after the arrival of their daughter. It was her father, Suniel Shetty, who confirmed that she no longer wants to be an actress.

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