Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi starrer locks runtime of 2 hours 20 minutes; Trailer out on August 6

Awarapan 2 is among the dark horses of 2026. The Emraan Hashmi starrer has generated a good buzz and hype among the fans ever since its announcement. There were rumors on social media about the film getting postponed; however, Emraan Hashmi himself cleared the air on an Instagram live while also giving details on the possible re-release of the first part.

Meanwhile, the film got censored today (August 5) with an UA/16+ certificate by the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with an approved runtime of 140.20 minutes, i.e., 2 hours 20 minutes 20 seconds. Interestingly, it is the only Hindi film releasing between August 14 and September 10 to get U/A certification. Both Batwara 1947 and Toxic have secured ‘A’ certificates. While Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha stands postponed, Mirzapur is also expected to grab an ‘A’ certificate.

Coming to Awarapan 2, the film is heading for a grand theatrical release on August 14, 2026, in a direct clash with Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947. The much-awaited trailer will be out tomorrow, August 6, at 11:11 AM.



Directed by Filmistaan and Notebook fame Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 is expected to be a surprise at the box office. The film has the potential to end the dearth of a Clean Hit film for Emraan Hashmi. While Hashmi marks his return as Shivam with the much-awaited sequel, it boasts a solid star cast that includes Disha Patani as the female lead and Shabana Azmi in the negative shade. The film will also mark the feature film acting debut of Paresh Rawal’s son Aniruddh Rawal.

On August 4, Emraan Hashmi did an Instagram Live with the film’s producer, Vishesh Bhatt, and dropped an exciting update on the re-release of the first part. The actor confirmed that the OG Awarapan will hit the big screens soon. He further stated that the 2007-released film will re-release in cinemas after the upcoming sequel. Emraan concluded by saying that the release date for the same will be announced later on.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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