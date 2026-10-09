Awarapan 2 OTT release: Where to watch Emraan Hashmi's return as the iconic Shivam Pandit

Emraan Hashmi is back as Shivam Pandit, and his ardent fans can now watch Awarapan 2 from the comfort of their homes. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the action drama stars Emraan alongside Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. Released in theatres on August 14, the sequel drew attention for bringing back the iconic character from the 2007 film. With the movie now available online, here’s where to stream it and everything you need to know about the film.

Awarapan 2 OTT release: Where to watch online?

Awarapan 2 is now streaming on Prime Video. The platform announced its digital release through a promotional video featuring Emraan Hashmi, inviting fans to reunite with his character, Shivam Pandit.

Sharing the announcement, Prime Video wrote, “Toh phir aao ek baar phir shivam pandit se milne (So, come and meet Shivam Pandit once again).” The video references a popular internet meme, showing Emraan going about his day with a serious expression while listening to the soulful track Tera Mera Rishta on his headphones.

About Awarapan 2

The film follows Shivam Pandit as he grapples with grief, guilt and the consequences of his past. Set in a remote village in Rajasthan, the story finds him mourning at his partner Aaliyah’s grave after leaving behind his bad life. Struggling to find meaning in his existence, Shivam appears ready to embrace solitude until an unexpected bond offers him a glimpse of hope.

However, his attempt to move on takes a dramatic turn when he gets caught up in Bangkok. Forced to confront the violent world he once abandoned, Shivam must navigate circumstances that threaten to pull him back into his troubled past. Written by Nitin Kakkar, Bilal Siddiqui and Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 is directed by Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films. Besides Emraan, Disha Patani, and Shabana Azmi, the film features Puran Gabbi, Vijayant Kohli and Suvinder Vicky in pivotal roles.

The sequel follows Mohit Suri’s 2007 film Awarapan, which initially underperformed at the box office but gradually developed a cult following. Nearly two decades later, Emraan’s return as Shivam Pandit brought the character’s emotional journey back into the spotlight for longtime fans.

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