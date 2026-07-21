Awarapan 2 Song Yeh Awarapan: Netizens go berserk as Arijit Singh, Emraan Hashmi make fans relive 2007 magic with new track

One of the iconic movies that defined 2007 cinema was Awarapan. Despite receiving positive reviews from critics, the film emerged as a box-office bomb However, it later gained cult status. Well, Emraan Hashmi is returning to recreate the magic with Awarapan 2. Ahead of its release, the makers just dropped a soulful new song titled Yeh Awarapan.

Awarapan 2 new song Yeh Awarapan released

The much-awaited musical era of Awarapan 2 has officially arrived! After creating immense buzz with the teaser and the first track, the makers have finally dropped the film's title track, Yeh Awarapan.

Featuring the king of intense romance, Emraan Hashmi, the song brings back the vibe that made the 2007 original a cult classic. What makes this release extra special for Bollywood music lovers is the man behind the mic, singer Arijit Singh.

According to the makers, the song combines his past and present to show how the protagonist’s constant companion is only his Awarapan.

Enjoy the videos song below:

Composed by Amaal Mallik with deeply moving lyrics penned by Rashmi Virag, Yeh Awarapan captures the raw emotional core of the main character, Shivam Pandit’s journey in the movie.

The track seamlessly weaves together the character's past and present, reminding listeners that through all the heartbreak and chaos, his only constant companion remains his loneliness.

Lines like, ‘Saath de raha hai bas mera, Yeh Awarapan,’ become the heart of the track. Amaal Mallik elevates the mood with composition that relies on piano chords and electric guitars.

Check out some fan reactions:

Known for carrying heartbreak on screen like no one else, Emraan Hashmi portrays a vulnerable persona that instantly connects with those who have loved and lost. Paired alongside Disha Patani, Emraan proves once again why the franchise belongs to him. They're joined by Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, Aniruddh Rawal, Atul Kumar and more.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 is slated to hit the silver screen on August 14, 2026. With music taking over everyone’s playlist, fans are counting down the days until the film arrives.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 Teaser: Emraan Hashmi steals the show with hard-hitting dialogues, nostalgia hits peak