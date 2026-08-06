Awarapan 2 Trailer Review: Emraan Hashmi turns his pain into pure mayhem and rage in romantic action sequel

Awarapan 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 2007 romantic actioner, is all set to release in theaters on August 14, 2026. Ahead of the film’s theatrical debut, the makers have unveiled the trailer, which keeps the narrative sharp and edge-of-the-seat.

Awarapan 2 Trailer

In the 1-minute and 25-second trailer, Emraan Hashmi ’s Shivam channels his inner demons and transforms them into an action-fueled rage. He unleashes a chain of mayhem, making Awarapan 2 look like a gritty and slick action entertainer.

Watch the trailer here:

While more details are yet to be unveiled, the film also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, Atul Kumar, Aniruddh Rawal, Puran Gabbi, and others in key roles.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is written by Bilal Siddiqui. The background score is composed by Raju Singh, while the soundtrack features music by Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Jeet Gannguli, and Akhil Sachdeva. Vishnu Rao serves as the cinematographer, with Devendra Murdeshwar handling the editing.

Awarapan 2 was recently certified UA 16+ with a runtime of 2 hours and 20 minutes. It serves as a sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. The original, directed by Mohit Suri, starred Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, and Ashutosh Rana.

The story follows Shivam, a loyal outlaw haunted by his past and working for a powerful crime boss in Hong Kong. His life changes when he is assigned to watch over Reema, a young woman desperate to escape her troubled past. Moved by her plight, Shivam defies his employer's orders and risks everything to help her find freedom.

Emraan Hashmi’s work front

Emraan Hashmi will next be seen alongside Adivi Sesh in the spy action thriller G2, a sequel to 2018's Goodachari. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Madhu Shalini in pivotal roles. The actor also has the musical horror film Rooh in his lineup.

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