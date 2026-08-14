Awarapan 2 Twitter Review: 11 Tweets to read before watching Emraan Hashmi starrer action thriller

Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead role, was released in theaters on August 14, 2026. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, let’s take a look at what the audience has to say about the action thriller.

Awarapan 2 Twitter Review

Taking to social media, a user said that Awarapan 2 was a sincere effort to recreate the magic of the first part, but felt that the story was too predictable. They praised Emraan Hashmi for doing a great job in bringing back the character of Shivam Pandit. The user also highlighted the songs and music as strong points of the movie, making it a good watch, and gave it a rating of 3/5.

Another netizen praised Emraan Hashmi, saying that he had absolutely nailed his performance. However, they felt that Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi deserved better. They also found the villain more funny than scary and described the film overall as a decent, intense love story.

A third user called Emraan Hashmi's performance absolutely outstanding, particularly praising his acting and screen presence. They described Disha Patani’s performance as decent and praised Shabana Azmi and the rest of the cast. The user also appreciated the twists and turns in the story and called the climax mind-blowing. However, they felt that the film could have had more impactful dialogues and gave it a rating of 3.5/5, while recommending that audiences watch it in theatres.

Moreover, another netizen described Awarapan 2 as a major disappointment, stating that Emraan Hashmi was the only actor who stood out. They criticised the villain and felt that, apart from two or three nostalgic moments, there was hardly anything worth remembering. They also felt that the music failed to leave an impact and gave the film a rating of 2.5/5.

Here are some reactions:

More about Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 follows Shivam Pandit, who survives the events of the 2007 original and continues to grieve his first love, Aaliyah. After discovering an abandoned baby girl, he names her Aaliyah and quietly helps raise her. Years later, she is kidnapped by a syndicate following the demise of her foster parents.

Determined to save her, Shivam returns to the underworld and travels to Bangkok, where he becomes caught between rival gangs. He infiltrates the gang led by Zorawar and crosses paths with Zorawar’s sister Zara, a cello player with whom he develops a complicated emotional bond.

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