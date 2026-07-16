Awarapan re-release: Here's when you can catch Emraan Hashmi on the big screen again

Get ready to revisit the captivating melodies and intense drama of Shivam Pandit. In a move that has sent fans of the 2000s era into a frenzy, the makers of the highly anticipated Awarapan 2 have decided to bring the original 2007 cult classic, Awarapan, back to the silver screen. The film is officially set to hit theaters once again on July 31, 2026.

Awarapan to re-release in cinemas this week

While Awarapan may have had a modest run at the box office back in 2007, it has since attained legendary status. Over the last two decades, the film found a massive, loyal audience. Its gripping narrative, layered characters, and, most importantly, its timeless soundtrack cemented it as one of Emraan Hashmi’s most iconic performances.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Awarapan will re-release on July 31. The first part continues to hold strong recall value due to the casting, subject, emotional and massy moments and most importantly, the timeless music score. Hence, it was decided to bring it in cinemas before the release of Awarapan 2.”

Industry insiders suggest that this re-release is a strategic masterstroke to build momentum for the sequel. However, it will clash with the big Hollywood release film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which arrives in cinemas in India on July 30, 2026.

By bringing the original back to cinemas, producers hope to capture both the nostalgia of long-time fans who missed the big-screen experience and a new generation of viewers who have only discovered the film's cult magic in recent years.

Despite the competition, fans are optimistic that the emotional pull of the Emraan Hashmi starrer will help in bringing its own share of footfalls.

This theatrical event serves as the perfect curtain-raiser for the upcoming sequel, Awarapan 2, which is scheduled for a grand release on August 14, 2026, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, the sequel sees Emraan Hashmi reprising his role as the protagonist, this time alongside Disha Patani.

As the countdown begins, fans are thrilled to see the original Shivam back on the big screen.

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