Sanjay Leela Bhansali's bond with Ismail Darbar fell due to ego clashes? Awez Darbar reveals

Bigg Boss 19 fame Awez Darbar recently talked about his father, music composer Ismail Darbar's equation with maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In a candid conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Awez compared their relationship to Tom and Jerry. He also talked about ego tussle between the two.

Talking about Ismail Darbar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's bond, Awez stated that he never understood their bond. He said, “They have a Tom and Jerry-like relationship. They get mad at each other over the smallest of things and leave the project. I have seen this a lot. For us, it becomes a big thing, ‘Oh God, you have left a film?’ Our point of view is stable, but they are on a different plane. And then they get back as well. They start talking again. So I have never understood their relationship. In their hearts, they respect each other a lot, but there are a lot of ego clashes, as far as I can see.”

He further added, “Not just Heeramandi, all the films… They get back, they make music, and then something happens, and the cycle repeats itself.”

When asked what had happened during the music sessions of Heeramandi, which led to fall out between the two giants of their respective fields, Awez said, “I don’t know what happens because I have never witnessed it myself.”

Earlier in a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Ismail Darbar himself said that he will never ever work with Bhansali again, even if someone offers him Rs. 100 crore. He said, “I was the backbone in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam… I was the backbone in Devdas too. I’m not the one saying this, his PR said it; it was on the front pages. So I had seen his ego. Fear had crept in that I work so hard, and he takes the credit.”

For the unversed, Ismail Darbar composed music for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas. They reunited for Heeramandi, but their collaboration fell through midway over some unstated differences.

