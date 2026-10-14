Ayushmann Khurrana reveals what makes Udta Teer standout: When you think you know where it’s going, it takes another turn

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan are gearing up for their upcoming film Udta Teer, which blends comedy, action and patriotism. The makers have released the film’s second trailer, offering a glimpse into its unpredictable storyline, quirky situations and humour-driven chaos ahead of its theatrical release.

Ayushmann Khurrana on what makes Udta Teer different

Speaking about the film’s unusual premise, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “Just when you think you know where Udta Teer is going, it takes another turn. For me, the real hero of the film is its unique, genre-bending premise. We've seen patriotic films, action films and comedies, but bringing all three together in such a fun, unconventional way is something audiences haven't really seen before.”

The actor also spoke about the experience of creating the film’s distinctive world and expressed hope that viewers would enjoy its twists and comic moments. He added, “We've enjoyed creating this world, and I am sure audiences will also enjoy the surprises, the madness and the laughter that comes with watching it on the big screen.”

Udta Teer brings Ayushmann back to comedy

Known for exploring unconventional subjects and moving between different genres, Ayushmann returns to comedy with Udta Teer. The second trailer builds on the film’s combination of action and humour, hinting at a narrative that keeps audiences guessing. Sara Ali Khan joins him in the lead, with the film bringing together an ensemble cast.

About Udta Teer

The film also stars Mukul Dev, Ram Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Gulshan Grover, Suhail Nayyar, Rahul Bose and Supriya Pilgaonkar. Written and directed by Akash A. Kaushik, Udta Teer is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. Udta Teer is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 23, 2026.

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