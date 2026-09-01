Badshah announces divorce with Isha Rikhi after 5 months of marriage: "Mutually decided to part ways..."

Popular rapper and singer Badshah and actor Isha Rikhi are no longer together. The couple got separated after 5 months of their wedding. Announcing the same, Badshah took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time."

He further added, "This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship."

A few weeks ago, Isha dropped a cryptic post that fuelled the turbulence in their relationship. Her post read, "There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do. Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay.”

Isha Rikhi had confirmed her marriage with Badshah during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session in June. Later, Badshah also confirmed it. However, the couple created buzz for their separation when Isha dropped a montage of several pictures and videos with Badshah on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope."

Isha was Badshah’s second wife. Badshah was first married to Jasmine Masih. Meanwhile, Isha Rikhi is also in the spotlight as a possible contestant of Bigg Boss Season 20.

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