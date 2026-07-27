Badshah’s wife Isha Rikhi fuels separation rumors: “I remained silent because I was afraid…”

Isha Rikhi, wife of popular rapper Badshah, has spoken about living in fear in a recent social media post. Isha and Badshah’s married life is reportedly going through major turbulence, and her latest post has further fueled speculation.

Isha Rikhi took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do. Silence was never acceptance. It was survival.”

She further highlighted that she can no longer pretend everything is fine. Though she didn’t reveal what prompted her to post this, she made it clear she would not stay quiet anymore. Isha said, “Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay.”

A few days ago, Isha shared a series of pictures with her husband, Badshah, on Instagram. She captioned it, “Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope,” along with broken heart and folded hands emojis. The cryptic note left fans wondering whether the couple had parted ways.

Badshah and Isha reportedly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony earlier this year. Their marriage came into the spotlight in March 2026 when Isha’s mother posted their wedding pictures online.

Isha is Badshah’s second wife. For the unversed, Badshah was first married to Jasmine Masih. They tied the knot in 2012, but their marriage didn’t last long. The couple separated in 2020. They are currently co-parenting their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh.

It remains to be seen if Badshah responds to Isha’s cryptic post.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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