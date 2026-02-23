BAFTA 2026: Dharmendra remembered in emotional tribute alongside Diane Keaton, Robert Redford, Robert Duvall, Catherine O’Hara

Trigger Warning: This article mentions someone’s death, which could be triggering to some.

The BAFTA was an awaited event of 2026. At the 79th edition ofthe British Academy Film Awards, the Indian contingent shined bright. While Alia Bhatt presented an award, the Indian film Boong won an award. In the In Memoriam segment, the academy remembered the late legend, Bollywood actor Dharmendra, alongside many big names from the entertainment industry across the globe.

BAFTA 2026 pays tribute to Dharmendra

Indian actor and Bollywood icon, 89-year-old Dharmendra, left for his heavenly abode in November 2025, leaving a huge void. With his extensive filmography spanning decades, the actor entertained the audience, welcoming love from fans from across the globe. Hence, the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) recognised his contribution to the world of cinema and paid an emotional tribute to the star and his unmatched legacy.

During the show, Jessie Ware took over the mic and sang Barbra Streisand’s The Way We Were. As she made the audience emotional with her soulful voice, the award remembered the legends of global cinema with a touching video. In the clip, Dharmendra’s image was put next to French actress Brigitte Bardot and German actor Udo Kier.

Through the video, BAFTA also paid tribute to icons like Diane Keaton, Terence Stamp, Catherine O'Hara, Rob Reiner, Robert Duvall, Gene Hackman, Pauline Collins Obe, Tom Stoppard, Graham Greene, Diane Ladd, Val Kilmer, Lalo Schifrin, Michael Madsen, and others. Casting directors, production designers, composers, musicians, make-up artists, editors, directors, screenwriters, set decorators, and other artists were also remembered by the academy.

India at the BAFTA Awards

At the 79th BAFTA Awards held at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday (February 22, 2026), Alia Bhatt made her debut as a presenter. She impressed the Indian audience by starting her speech in Hindi. The National Award-winning actress presented the award for Film Not In The English Language.

At the prestigious global platform, director Laxmipriya Devi’s Manipuri-language film Boong won the Best Children’s and Family Film Award. The movie is backed by Farhan Akhtar’s production house.

