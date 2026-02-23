BAFTA AWARDS 2026: Alia Bhatt stuns by delivering her presenter speech in Hindi; Video

After making her presence felt at the MET Gala and Cannes Film Festival, Alia Bhatt finally debuted at the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). At the event, she presented an award for Film Not In The English Language. While she stunned in a silver gown, her Hindi speech broke the internet. Check it out!

Alia Bhatt’s Hindi speech at BAFTA

Bollywood’s favorite celebrity, Alia Bhatt, recently flew to London to be part of the 79th BAFTA. At the event held on Sunday, February 22, 2026, she marked her appearance by being the presenter of one of the awards. The National Award-winning actress proudly represented India and the Hindi language at the international forum by starting her speech in Hindi.

Viral videos from the event showcase Alia taking on the podium and starting her presenter speech with a “Namashkar”. She continued, “Agla award ek aise film ke liye hain, jo angrezi me nahi hai. (Next award is for a film that is not in English).” After leaving the audience scratching their heads in confusion, the actress playfully exclaimed, “Don’t reach for the subtitles just yet.” She then continued in English.

Watch the video below:

Alia Bhatt at BAFTA

To make her presence felt at BAFTA 2026, Alia Bhatt arrived at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London, donning a stunning custom silver dress by Gucci with a white furry stole. Her sequined backless gown had a halter-neck that perfectly accentuated her toned body. With a pair of tangling diamond earrings, a cocktail ring, and a no-makeup glam, she completed her look.

At the event, the Darlings actress presented the award for Film Not In The English Language. As host Alan Cumming introduced her at the event, he called Bhatt a “hugely talented actress and entrepreneur.” Alan continued, “This means she has conquered both show business and business-business. But can she conquer the business of presenting at a BAFTA? I am sure she can. Please welcome one of India’s most moved and critically acclaimed actors – Alia Bhatt.”

While the Student of the Year debutant presented the country at the global platform, a Manipuri-language Indian film titled Boong, bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, won the award for Best Children's and Family Film at BAFTA 2026.

