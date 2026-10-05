Bandish Bandits actor Shreyaa Chaudhry to star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Mupapa; Film out on February 19, 2027

Shreyaa Chaudhry is set to join Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming theatrical film Mupapa. The actor, who has earned appreciation for her work in Bandish Bandits Seasons 1 and 2 and The Mehta Boys on Prime Video, will headline the project alongside Ayushmann. The film is slated to arrive in cinemas on February 19, 2027.

Sameer Saxena to direct the upcoming film

Mupapa is directed by Sameer Saxena and produced by Akshaye Widhani, along with Posham Pa Pictures co-founded by Sameer with Biswapati Sarkar, Saurabh Khanna, and Amit Golani. The project marks the first theatrical collaboration between Yash Raj Films and Posham Pa Pictures. Although plot and cast details about the film are kept under wraps, Mupapa is expected to be a “genre-bending theatrical film and it will deliver an incredibly new visual experience for people in theatres.”

Shreyaa has gradually carved a niche for herself with performances that combine natural charm with emotional depth. Her work across both seasons of Bandish Bandits resonated with audiences, while The Mehta Boys allowed her to explore a more layered character. With Mupapa, the actor is now stepping into the world of theatrical cinema alongside one of the industry's most versatile performers.

While details about the film's storyline and the characters played by Ayushmann and Shreyaa are currently under wraps, their pairing is expected to be one of the key aspects of the project. Ayushmann is also gearing up for Udta Teer, a spy-comedy scheduled to release on October 23, 2026.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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