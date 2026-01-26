Battle of Galwan: Chitrangada Singh shines as Salman Khan's emotional anchor in the track Maatrubhumi

The makers of Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan have unveiled the film’s first song, Maatrubhumi, striking a deeply patriotic chord. The soulful track marks Salman Khan’s first musical collaboration with composer Himesh Reshammiya. The track has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, while the lyrics have been penned by Sameer Anjaan.

Salman Khan in the song Maatrubhumi



The visuals offer glimpses into the emotional core of the film, showcasing Salman Khan who plays a soldier, and his moments with on-screen wife Chitrangada Singh, and, notably, his first-ever portrayal of a father. Designed to evoke pride and sacrifice, Maatrubhumi sets a powerful tone for the war drama.

About the song Maatrubhumi



In Maatrubhumi, the first song from Salman Khan’s much-anticipated Battle of Galwan, Chitrangada Singh delivers a portrayal that is both visually arresting and the one that emotionally connects. With quiet confidence and understated elegance, she embodies the grace and inner strength of an Indian woman whose resilience speaks louder than words. Draped in timeless sarees and styled with simplicity, Chitrangada’s presence feels deeply rooted in culture, tradition, and authenticity, lending the narrative a grounded emotional texture.

True to Salman Khan’s storytelling sensibility, Maatrubhumi treats its female character with dignity and narrative weight. Chitrangada Singh is not positioned as a decorative presence but as an integral force that drives the emotional core of the story. Her performance complements the film’s patriotic undertones by highlighting the quieter, often overlooked sacrifices made at home.

The song, and Chitrangada’s portrayal within it, reinforces the idea that patriotism is not only found in acts of valor on the border but also in the steadfast strength of those who wait, hope, and endure.

Check out the song Maatrubhumi below:

