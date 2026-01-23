Battle of Galwan: Salman Khan's song teaser for Maatrubhumi radiates impeccable valor

Battle of Galwan, starring Salman Khan in the lead role, is gearing up for a theatrical release later this year. Ahead of Republic Day, the makers have unveiled a teaser for their upcoming track, Maatrubhumi.

Battle of Galwan Single: Salman Khan starrer’s Maatrubhumi to release on January 24, 2026

Taking to their official social media handles, the makers of Battle of Galwan unveiled the teaser for their upcoming single, Maatrubhumi. The teaser offers a brief glimpse of the track without revealing any vocals.

Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the song is expected to be a patriotic number with soulful compositions. The single aims to personify the inner sense of responsibility, guided by duty, belief, and the unwavering commitment of the armed forces, who work tirelessly for the nation’s welfare and security.

The track is slated for release on January 24, 2026, and will feature vocals by Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and Master Mani Dharamkot. The lyrics have been penned by Sameer Anjaan.

More about the Battle of Galwan

Battle of Galwan is an upcoming action film featuring Salman Khan as Indian Army officer Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu. The film is based on the best-selling novel India’s Most Fearless, which chronicles the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is bankrolled by Salma Khan under the banner Salman Khan Films. It stars Chitrangada Singh as the female lead.

Salman Khan’s work front

Salman Khan was last seen in a lead role in Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action drama featured the Bollywood superstar as Sanjay “Sikandar” Rajkot, the final heir of the Rajkot dynasty in Gujarat.

Living with his wife, Saisri, he performs his duties as a king while standing up for his people. However, a fateful event leads to the death of his wife, the queen regent.

As he grapples with her loss, Sikandar learns that his wife had decided to donate her organs to various recipients in Mumbai. Stricken with grief, the king decides to safeguard everyone who received his wife’s organs, even as an old foe prepares to resurface.

Apart from Khan, the film also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and others in key roles.