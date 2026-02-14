Battle of Galwan song Main Hoon OUT: Salman Khan-Chitrangda Singh show blooming romance amid call for duty

Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of next film, Battle of Galwan. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the creators have dropped a new song starring the two leads, Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh. The song features voices by Shreya Ghoshal and Ayaan Lall as they sing of the contrast in the life of a soldier and his partner, who have to manage a balance between love and duty to their nation.

Battle of Galwan new song released on February 14, 2026

Sharing the release on their social media on Saturday, the makers, Salman Khan Films, wrote, “This Valentine’s, let love take over with Main Hoon. Song out now.” The video shows Salman Khan’s character displaying his dedication to his post as a soldier. In comes Chitrangda Singh, whom he takes around the location and gets her familiarized. The song runs over his longing for his lady love. As they develop their relationship and she gets hands-on with the work, he falls for her further. Their romance grows deeper, and they build memories across many dates. He even keeps a photo of her, close to his heart, and sings to her with a guitar in his hand, in true romance lead style.

The track then moves on to a portion where their love story gets interrupted by the call of his responsibility, and they’re physically separated, connected only via text messages. Only the memories of their past together keep them going. Check out the song below:

Previously, the film showcased how the female lead becomes an indispensable force in the male lead’s life via the track, Maatrubhumi. The Apoorva Lakhia directorial is an action war film telling the story of a brave colonel in the Indian Army. It showcases Salman Khan in his first-ever role as a father to two children, who were seen in Main Hoon.

While an official release date is yet to be announced, it is believed that the film will be made available in theaters this April.

ALSO READ: Battle Of Galwan Teaser: Salman Khan steps into shoes of Colonel Santosh Babu, wins hearts with his power-packed soldier avatar