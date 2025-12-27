Battle Of Galwan Teaser: Salman Khan steps into shoes of Colonel Santosh Babu, wins hearts with his power-packed soldier avatar

Not just his fans, even Salman Khan loves his admirers dearly. Hence, on his 60th birthday, he decided to give them a return gift. Just now, the makers of Salman Khan’s upcoming movie, Battle of Galwan, dropped a powerful teaser of the film, and it’s indeed a cinematic marvel. Check it out!

Battle of Galwan teaser out

Salman Khan has a habit of surprising his fans with a banger on his birthday. Following the trend this year too, the bhaijaan of Bollywood dropped the epic teaser of his upcoming movie, Battle of Galwan. The 1-minute 12-second clip opens with the hair-raising, powerful voice of the superstar, narrating a patriotic dialogue.

The frame then opens to the hero, who is proudly donning the army uniform, leading his battalion from the front. With a battle injury to his head, a log in his hands, a powerful demeanor, and a broad smile, she takes the hundreds of enemies head-on.

No fear of losing his life, just a commitment to save his men and his country from the clutches of the enemy. The end dialogue, “Maut se kya darna, ussey toh aana hai” perfectly describes the mindset of the valorous military man.

Watch the teaser below:

In the Apoorva Lakhia directorial, Salman will be getting into the shoes of Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu. It’s based on the best-selling novel, India’s Most Fearless, which narrates the 2020 Galwan Valley Clash between India and China.

To tell his story in the most realistic way possible, the team shot most of the scenes in real locations. Khan braved the chilling weather of Ladakh and even handled a couple of minor injuries for the first biopic of his career. After multiple schedules, the movie was finally wrapped and is all set to be served to the audience on April 17, 2026. Backed by Salman Khan Films, the movie also stars Chitrangada Singh as the female lead.

