Battle of Galwan titled Maatrubhumi: Salman Khan starrer war drama gets a new name, poster out

Eid 2026 is just around the corner, and for years, the festival has been synonymous with a Salman Khan movie. Though this time he won't be releasing his film on his favourite date, he still made sure his fans had something to rejoice by dropping an exciting update about his upcoming movie that feels like a perfect Eidi.

Salman Khan's much-awaited military drama, Battle Of Galwan, has now been renamed as Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. Announcing the new title, the Megastar took to his social media handle and dropped a fresh poster. The caption reads, “May War Rest In Peace. #Maatrubhumi.”

In the newly shared poster, Salman Khan is seen in an army uniform. His face is bruised, dusty, and streaked with blood, suggesting he has been through a brutal battlefield encounter. His intense stare is nothing less than a warning for the rivals.

However, the latest announcement doesn't include its release date. That said, the makers are yet to lock a release date. Earlier, Battle Of Galwan was reported to be released on April 17, 2026. Inside reports suggest that the upcoming Salman Khan movie might arrive in theaters in July or August 2026.

For the unversed, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is based on the intense battle between India and China in Galwan Valley, 2020. The movie is helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, known for directing Shootout at Lokhandwala, Haseena Parker, and others. The movie stars Chitrangda Singh as the female lead.

Post Maatrubhumi, Salman Khan is reportedly doing a big-scale action film with Vamsi Paidipally under Dil Raju's production banner. He is expected to begin the untitled film in April 2026. He is also in talks with Raj and DK for a superhero action comedy drama. Let's see if it gets materialized.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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