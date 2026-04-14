Beardo Elevates Style Quotient as Grooming Partner at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2026

At the glamorous Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2026, Beardo made a striking impact as the official grooming partner. The collaboration with Pinkvilla witnessed the biggest names from the entertainment industry, reinforcing Beardo’s positioning as a brand that champions individuality.

Adding to the evening’s prestige, Beardo took center stage by presenting two key honours. Ishaan Khatter was awarded Breakthrough Performance Of The Year, celebrating his rising trajectory in Bollywood. Meanwhile, choreographer Vijay Ganguly was recognised as Best Choreographer for Shararat – Dhurandhar, applauding his creative excellence and contribution to cinematic storytelling.

The Beardo brand zone emerged as one of the most engaging hotspots of the night, buzzing with celebrity interactions and candid moments. Notable personalities such as Amaal Mallik, Suniel Shetty, Prajakta Koli, Himesh Reshammiya, Fardeen Khan, Padmini Kolhapure, Poonam Dhillon, Bobby Deol, Ashish Chanchlani, Rajat Bedi and others added to the vibrant atmosphere with their presence.

From meaningful conversations to high-energy interactions, the brand zone reflected Beardo’s ethos of confidence and self-expression. With its strong on-ground presence and association with top talent, Beardo’s partnership with Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2026 stood out as a perfect blend of grooming, glamour, and cultural relevance.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

ALSO READ: Beardo Grooming Partner Shines at Star-Studded Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2026