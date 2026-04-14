Beardo Grooming Partner Shines at Star-Studded Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2026

The glamour quotient hit an all-time high at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2026, where grooming partner Beardo made a powerful style statement amid a dazzling gathering of Bollywood’s biggest names. As Pinkvilla’s official grooming partner, Beardo seamlessly blended sophistication with personality, elevating the evening’s red carpet experience while celebrating individuality and confidence.

The partnership saw an extraordinary turnout, with industry icons like Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah, Arjun Rampal, Bobby Deol, and many more gracing the red carpet, bringing together the who’s who of the film industry under one roof.

A standout highlight was Beardo's engaging PFA zones, which saw participation from over 30 celebrities. These interactive moments captured candid conversations around success, celebration rituals, and the evolving meaning of being an “alpha” in today’s world—adding depth and relatability to the glitz.

Further cementing its presence, Beardo presented the Breakthrough Performance Of The Year award to Ishaan Khatter, celebrating emerging talent and reinforcing the brand’s association with confidence and rising stars.

The Beardo brand zone buzzed with energy as celebrities like Amaal Mallik, Suniel Shetty, Prajakta Koli, Himesh Reshammiya, Fardeen Khan, Padmini Kolhapure, Poonam Dhillon, Ashish Chanchlani, and others engaged in lively interactions, making it one of the most vibrant hubs of the evening.

With style, substance, and star power, Beardo’s presence at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2026 truly redefined grooming as an essential part of self-expression.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

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