Bekhudi director denies making Saif Ali Khan breakup with girlfriend, claims 'irresponsible behavior' led to losing film

Saif Ali Khan is a mega star with an impressive filmography and many projects in the pipeline. But he had a turbulent start. The actor was supposed to debut with the 1992 film, Bekhudi, opposite Kajol. One of the many controversies surrounding the movie was Saif's exit from it. Apparently, the director Rahul Rawail had allegedly told him to either break up with his then-girlfriend or continue with the movie. Rahul has now shared his side of the story. Read on!

Rahul Rawail claims Saif Ali Khan was unprofessional

While talking to SCREEN, Rahul Rawail refuted rumors of him asking Saif Ali Khan to choose between his ladylove and his debut film. Quashing the speculations, the filmmaker shared, “No, that’s wrong. Saif was wrong about it.” Rahul claimed that back then, Khan was irresponsible and didn’t turn up for the shooting, which stressed him out.

Apparently, the Omkara actor used to repeatedly do this, back then. “But he has done very well. He’s changed over the years,” stated Rawail, adding that when he’s working, he expects people to do their work. Saif’s exit from the film created a lot of buzz because he had not only filmed the muhurat scene but also shot a song for the movie.

The Daily Guardian claimed that Saif told them how the director asked him to either leave his girlfriend or continue with the movie. When asked about his exit, the National Film Award-winning actor told Lehren Retro, in an old interview, that maybe the filmmaker thought Saif is not interested in movies.

He further shared that there were rumors that he came drunk and slept on set. The rumors affected him and his career a lot. “No one wanted to work with me then, thinking the boy is not serious,” shared the actor, adding that Rahul threw him out of the film, and he didn’t walk out of it.

Having said that, Saif entered showbiz in 1993 with Yash Chopra’s Parampara. The action-drama also starred Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, Neelam Kothari, Raveena Tandon, and Ramya Krishna (in her debut).

