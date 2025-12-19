Beloved bahu Alia Bhatt hosts saas Neetu Kapoor an intimate Christmas soiree, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt and others bring festive cheer

The holidays are upon us, and everyone's getting into the festive mood. Ahead of Christmas 2025, Alia Bhatt hosted an intimate soiree at her home. She invited her beloved saasu maa, actress Neetu Kapoor, to the cozy bash. Bhatt's mom, Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, cousins, and friends also became part of the intimate gathering. Check it out!

Alia Bhatt hosts Christmas soiree

Every year, Alia Bhatt makes sure to dress up pretty and attend a Christmas bash hosted by her mother, Soni Razdan, and dad, Mahesh Bhatt. But this year, she turned host herself and invited her near and dear ones to be part of the merriment. Alia's sister, Shaheen Bhatt, took to her Instagram handle and gave glimpses of the bash. The National Award-winning actress got decked up in a little black dress, which she paired with matching stockings, high heels, and a Gucci bag.

The trio posed together with a beautifully lit tree in the background. While Shaheen chose a bright pink gown for the event, their mom Soni turned up in a black floor-kissing flowy dress. Shaheen captioned in visuals, "'Tis the season, etc etc." Razdan was quick to comment, "This season is a special one!"

Check out Shaheen Bhatt's post:

Others who attended the soiree also dropped inside pictures from the event. Stylist Usaamah Siddique dropped a cute selfie featuring Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Alia. He also shared a group picture with all those who attended, including Anushka Ranjan, Kripa Mehta, and many others. In one of the inside pictures that made it to the gram, Neetu Kapoor, Alekha Advani, and others.

Check out the inside pictures:

More about Alia Bhatt

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor recently moved to their new abode, the pictures of which were shared by the actress. The couple got married in April 2022 at their old apartment in Mumbai. In November that year, they were blessed with a daughter whom they named Raha.

On the work front, Bhatt was last seen in Jigra, which she co-produced. The audience is currently waiting for her next title, Love & War, which also stars Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal.

