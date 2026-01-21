Bengali actor Hiraan Chatterjee marries young model, first wife calls their union “illegal”

Hiraan Chatterjee, a popular name in the Bengali entertainment industry, got himself in soup after images of his second marriage went viral online. According to the Indian Express Bengali, the actor-model married a 21-year-old model in Varanasi. But soon, their wedding turned into a nightmare when the actor’s second wife called their union “illegal”. Read on!

Hiran Chatterjee’s wife calls his second wedding “illegal”

Actor Hiranmoy Chattopadhyay, popularly known as Hiraan Chatterje,e made his debut with the 2007 film, Nawab Nandini. While he has been in the limelight because of his professional life, his personal life seems to be a topic of discussion in recent times. Currently, the actor is all over social media after allegedly getting married to a young model. Things quickly went south when news of his second wedding went viral, and images of their union circulated online.

In the viral picture, the actor can be seen donning a yellow kurta with a white dhoti. Standing next to him is his second wife, model Ritika Giri. The bride wore a bright red Banarasi saree. She completed her wedding look with heavy jewellery and wore sindoor on her forehead. The couple can be seen wearing garlands as proof of their wedding that took place in Varanasi recently.

Soon after the visuals broke the internet, Hiraan’s first wife, Anindita, strongly reacted to it, calling their wedding illegal. Deccan Chronicle quoted her saying that they’re neither separated nor divorced and have been married since December 11, 2000. Apparently, Hiraan and Anindita also have a 19-year-old daughter together.

“I was facing torture for a long time, but I maintained silence for the sake of my daughter and our families. Now I have to stand up against what Hiran did,” she told the publication. While talking to News 18 Bangla, Anindita said, “This is illegal, and it holds no value. My husband has done wrong, and time will only tell what I will do.”

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: O'Romeo trailer out: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri’s love-hate saga takes a deadly turn in Vishal Bhardwaj’s thriller