Bhagam Bhag 2 Update: Paresh Rawal to play a double role in Akshay Kumar’s flick, says 'Govinda will be missed'

Bhagam Bhag was a major commercial success back in 2006. Two decades later, the Priyadarshan comedy thriller has become a cult classic. Well, the good news is that a sequel to the film is in the making. According to a news update, Paresh Rawal will be seen in a double role in Bhagam Bhag 2.

Paresh Rawal to play double role in Bhagam Bhag 2

Paresh Rawal was among the impressive ensemble cast of Bhagam Bhag, who made the audience laugh out loud. The makers of Bhagam Bhag 2 have roped him in to play a key character. But recently, Bollywood Hungama reported that the senior star will be playing not one, but two characters in the upcoming comedy flick. While talking to the publications, Rawal confirmed the same, “Yes, I do. I am excited. Maza aayega. Dhamaal hoga!”

Back in 2024, a source exclusively informed Pinkvilla, “Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag and Garam Masala are three of the most special films for Akshay Kumar, and he has already sorted out the franchise rights for Hera Pheri and Bhagam Bhag.” While Akshay and Paresh are positively part of the sequel, Govinda is reportedly not in the movie. Apparently, he has been replaced by Manoj Bajpayee.

Talking about the casting change, Paresh stated that it will make for a different and unique combination. Having said that, he admitted missing Govinda. BB 2 will also star Meenakshi Chaudhary. If reports are to be believed, the upcoming comedy movie will be directed by Raaj Shaadilyaa, and the makers will be kickstarting filming from next month in Mumbai.

Paresh Rawal’s work front

On the work front, Paresh Rawal is set to share screen with Akshay Kumar in multiple movies, starting with Bhooth Bangla, scheduled for a theatrical release on April 10, 2026. Next up, the stars will be seen together in Welcome to the Jungle. If things go smoothly, Kumar and Rawal would also work in Hera Pheri 3.

Recently, Rawal revealed that due to differences between the producers and Akshay, the film is getting delayed. The Padma Shri recipient told The Comedy Factory that if the issue between them gets resolved, he will sign the papers. “Nothing to do with me, but it will happen 100 percent,” confirmed the actor.

