Bhooth Bangla: After Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor hails Priyadarshan for his 100th film and her ‘career's biggest hit’

Akshay Kumar’s first film of the year, Bhooth Bangla, became a box office success. The movie listed itself as one of the highest-grossing films of 2026. Looking at the kind of positive response the film is getting. Producer Ekta Kapoor decided to express her gratitude to the people who made it possible. After Akki, she penned a gratitude note for director Priyadarshan, thanking him for giving the biggest hit of her career. Read on!

Ekta Kapoor thanks Priyadarshan for Bhooth Bangla's success

Ace filmmaker Priyadarshan delivered his 100th film, Bhooth Bangla, and stirred the box office. The hit film ended up making an ample amount of money for producer Ekta Kapoor. Hence, she decided to pen a long note of gratitude to the director who thought about her security before even starting the project.

Taking to Instagram, the Naagin 7 creator stated that when the world heard that Priyan is collaborating with her for his 100th movie, they expected fireworks. “But what they didn’t see was the deep-rooted mutual respect that defined our journey,” she expressed, adding that it’s the most fun she has working with him.

Kapoor further underscored that before kicking off the project, the National Award-winning director stated that he doesn’t want to work on a film if his producer doesn’t make money. “The kind of belief system he brings to the table and ensures the producer is secure before he even begins the project, is as rare as Priyan sir himself,” she noted, adding that it was well known that her company’s money and the film, both, were in the right hands.

Check out her post:

Ekta concluded her long post by stating that even though they had disagreements, it was always respectful. “At the end of the day, I truly believe a director must take the ship forward, and what a ship this has been! thank you Priyan Sir, for your vision, your discipline, and for giving me the biggest hit of my career! Couldn’t be more grateful! Love and respect always,” she signed off.

Earlier, Ekta penned a note for Akshay Kumar and mentioned that it is because of actors like him that the film industry is thriving.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar is the reason industry flourishes and creates jobs; Here’s why Ekta Kapoor thinks so