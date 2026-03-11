Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar gears up for horror comedy's teaser drop on March 12 ahead of April 10 release

Bhooth Bangla is Akshay Kamar’s upcoming horror comedy movie that has created a lot of buzz online. After teasing fans for a while, the makers will finally give the audience a peek into the upcoming film by dropping its trailer on March 12, 2026. The official announcement was made by the team a while ago. Read on for more details!

Bhooth Bangla teaser to drop on March 12

Yesterday, Pinkvilla exclusively announced that the teaser of Bhooth Bangla will be unveiled on March 12, 2026. Confirming the same, the makers dropped a spooky new avatar of Akshay Kumar in a motion poster. With Akki’s new look, they mentioned, “Just hangin’ around till the #BhoothBanglaTeaser comes out tomorrow! #BhoothBangla in cinemas on 10th April 2026.”

Check it out:

The film marks the reunion of Akshay with director Priyadarshan, making it even more special. While the teaser is coming tomorrow, makers are planning to release the trailer digitally between March 9 and March 18.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the trailer of the film will be attached with Dhurandhar 2 in cinemas starting March 19. Sharing the scoop, an insider told us, “The trailer cut is locked, and the team is extremely confident about it. The idea is to create strong digital chatter first and then capitalize on the theatrical footfalls of Dhurandhar 2.”

The source shared that attaching Bhooth Bangla’s trailer to Dhurandhar The Revenge on the big screen is a calculated decision. “The target audience overlaps significantly, and the scale of Dhurandhar 2 offers the perfect platform,” the informed divulged. By unveiling several key assets of the film, the makers are maintaining the momentum while keeping the audience engaged and intrigued.

Earlier, the first track, Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge, was released, which became a chartbuster in a couple of hours. Sung by Armaan Malik and Aarvan, the trending track has been composed by Pritam with lyrics by Kumaar. While Akshay is leading the show, he is joined by Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta, and Rajesh Sharma. Bhooth Bangla will hit cinemas on April 10, 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla trailer to play with Dhurandhar 2 from March 19