Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan send special wishes to Priyadarshan for the film as he turns 69; Video

Priyadarshan is an exemplary filmmaker who is the man behind films like Hera Pheri, Hungama, Hulchul, and more. Currently, all eyes are on his upcoming horror comedy film, Bhooth Bangla. Ahead of the movie’s big screen debut on May 15, 2026, Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan sent him warm wishes. Don’t miss their special birthday wish for the director.

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan send Priyadarshan good wishes for Bhooth Bangla

Today, ace Indian filmmaker Priyadarshan turned 69. His upcoming film, Bhooth Bangla, is also scheduled for release in theatres soon. Hence, the director’s buddy, Akshay Kumar, and Vidya Balan decided to shoot a fun reel to wish him on his birthday and for his upcoming project. A while ago, the actors took to their Instagram handle and shared the fun reel.

The clip opens with Akshay extending his best wishes for Priyadarshan’s birthday. He says, “Many happy returns of the day Priyan sir, you’re turning 69, a great age sir. Lots of love and luck, great films and good health.” He then introduced Vidya saying that his friend wants to wish him too.

Balan immediately comes out of the kid’s playhouse, channelizing her inner Manjulika from Priyadarshan’s film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actress says, “Happy birthday Priyan sir and all the best for Bhooth Bangla.” The video ends with Kumar and Balan saying ‘all the best’ in the funniest way.

Talking about Bhooth Bangla, the upcoming horror-comedy movie is bankrolled by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films. Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali join the team as co-producers. Penned by Akash A Kaushik, the film’s screenplay is by Abilash Nair, Priyadarshan, and Rohan Shankar.

Next up, Priyadarshan has Bhoot Police 2. In a recent exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, an insider close to the development revealed that the filmmaker is charging a fee of Rs 21 crore for the project. Moreover, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor will not be returning for the sequel. Last year, the director also broke the silence on Hera Pheri 3 and said that until he finds a good script that can do justice to the first installment, he will never attempt part three.

