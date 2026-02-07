Bhooth Bangla New Release Date: Akshay Kumar starrer prepones premiere to April 10, 2026

Bhooth Bangla is gearing up to meet the fans even sooner! The upcoming comedy horror film has announced that it will now be released on April 10, 2026. Previously, it was revealed that the movie will be made available in theaters on May 15, 2026, however the makers have now announced that the project has been preponed by more than a month’s time.

Bhooth Bangla asks viewers to ‘expect the unexpected’ with new release date announcement

Akshay Kumar announced on February 7 that Bhooth Bangla will now hit the theaters on April 10, 2026. Taking to his Instagram account, the actor wrote, “Bhooth Bangla ka countdown rewind! 15 May (X) 10 April (check). Milte hain theatres mein.” (The countdown rewinds for Bhooth Bangla, see you in the theaters).

It was accompanied by the clip of a black cat prancing around and revealing the date change with a scratch of its paw as the milk bowl drops and it purrs loudly in response, later licking off the calendar for showing the new date. Check out the announcement below.

The film has been created under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. Apart from Akshay Kumar, fellow actors joining the project include Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav, in key roles. It is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor.

While not much is known about the plot of the film so far, it is expected to be a genre-driven project about a haunted house and is said to be rooted in Indian mythology and black magic including references to the Vedas. Bhooth Bangla is Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan’s reunion project 14 years after last working together on Khatta Meetha (2010). They have previously joined hands on works including Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), and De Dana Dan (2009).

ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan send special wishes to Priyadarshan for the film as he turns 69; Video