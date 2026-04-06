Bhooth Bangla: Paresh Rawal on comedy genre in Hindi cinema: 'Our direct competition is Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover so we'll have to...'

The trailer of Bhooth Bangla is finally out, building excitement ahead of its big-screen release next week. The makers have unveiled a glimpse of this horror-comedy entertainer, showcasing Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Paresh Rawal at their best. Packed with quirky moments, eerie settings, and comic chaos, the trailer hints at a fun-filled ride that blends scares with laughter.



Paresh Rawal on comedy genre in cinema



Now, at the recently held trailer launch of Priyadarshan directorial, the cast, producer and director were flooded with questions. Paresh Rawal was asked how comedy has evolved in Hindi cinema, what has his experience been of it and what changes does he want to see further. Rawal said, "We need to get good scripts only then we'll enjoy it. This is because our direct competition is with Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. So we will have to pull up our socks!" His statement highlighted the increasing competition from digital and television comedy platforms, emphasizing the importance of strong writing in films.



Bhooth Bangla trailer



The trailer begins with a classic haunted mansion setup, dim corridors, creaking doors, and an eerie sense of unease. As it unfolds, horror seamlessly blends with lighthearted comedy. Akshay Kumar returns in his signature comic avatar, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Tabu bring vibrant energy to the narrative.



About the film



Apart from its leading cast, Bhooth Bangla also features Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Asrani, and Rajesh Sharma in supporting roles. The film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor, with Vimal Doshi, Faara Sheikh, and Vedant Vikaas Baali as co-producers. Alongside the teaser, the makers have released songs like Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge and Tu Hi Disda, adding to the film’s appeal. The horror-comedy is set to begin paid previews in theatres from April 16, 2026.

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