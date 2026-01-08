Bhooth Bangla Release Date Locked: Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy to hit the theatres on May 15

Bhooth Bangla is shaping up to be one of the most eagerly awaited horror comedies of the year. The movie marks the much-talked-about reunion of filmmaker Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after a gap of 14 years, raising expectations among fans. Both the powerhouses are set to bring horror and humor to cinemas during the summer season. The makers have now announced the release date, confirming that the film will arrive in cinema halls on May 15, 2026.

Sharing the announcement on social media, the team unveiled the film’s poster with the caption, "Bangle se ek khabar aayi hai! The doors open on 15th May 2026 See you in cinemas #BhoothBangla", instantly sparking excitement online. Adding to the buzz is the film’s impressive ensemble cast, which includes Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi, apart from Akshay Kumar.

Check out the horror comedy Bhooth Bangla's release date posters below:

With this legendary comedy crew of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan coming together once again along with others, audiences can surely expect another magical experience on the big screen. After all, they have delivered multiple unforgettable gems in the past, so just imagine the madness when they all unite in Bhooth Bangla. Shot extensively across Rajasthan, Jaipur, and Hyderabad, Bhooth Bangla promises a visually rich setting to complement its blend of horror and comedy.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, and Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films. The film has been co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The story of the film is written by Akash A Kaushik and screenplay by Abilash Nair, Priyadarshan, and Rohan Shankar. The dialogues for the film have been penned by Rohan Shankar.

