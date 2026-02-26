Bhooth Bangla Song Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge Out: Watch Akshay Kumar effortlessly rap in the fun track

Akshay Kumar might be Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar, but he never fails to make the audience laugh with his funny antics in comedy films. Yet again, the actor is joining hands with director Priyadarshan for a horror-comedy film, Bhooth Bangla. Ahead of the film’s release on April 10, 2026, its first track Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge dropped and it’s a laugh riot!

Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge out

Akshay Kumar is all set to entertain the audience with his first film of 2026. The comedy flick, Bhooth Bangla, is slowly inching towards its release date, but before that, the makers dropped an entertaining and light-hearted song titled Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge. The 4-minute 7-second video track showcases Kumar surrounded by scores of ghosts, which he is trying to get rid of by calling the Lord. Kumar channels a Ghostbuster in the song while funnily dancing with them.

Take a look:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Did Arshad Warsi confirm Akshay Kumar’s role in Golmaal 5? Actor reveals plans for Asur Season 3

Sung by Armaan Malik and Aarvan, the peppy number is composed by Pritam with lyrics by Kumaar. The crazy choreography of the track is done by Ganesh Acharya. For the unknown, the makers recently announced the new release date of Bhooth Bangla. The film has now been postponed to April 10, 2026, from its earlier release date in May.

While Akshay leads the show, he is joined by an impressive ensemble cast, including Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, and Rajpal Yadav. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar’s work front

It’s a known fact that Akshay delivers multiple movies in a year. Hence, after Bhooth Bangla, he will be seen in another family entertainer, Welcome to the Jungle. The Ahmed Khan directorial is a multi-starrer movie featuring Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, and Tusshar Kapoor.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Khan revealed that it’s not a comedy film, but rather one with dark and situational humor. “Of course, it's serious cinema, not a comedy or slapstick,” Ahmed added. The movie is set to hit theatres on June 26, 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Just married! Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s families celebrate with sweets after Telugu wedding; VIDEO